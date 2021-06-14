Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Decreases By 37.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of OPYGY traded down $4.20 on Monday, hitting $103.00. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.