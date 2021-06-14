Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Decreases By 37.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Shares of OPYGY traded down $4.20 on Monday, hitting $103.00. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05.
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile
