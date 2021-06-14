Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rises By 91.1%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,383.0 days.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54. Puma has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $116.99.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

