Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Drops By 43.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the May 13th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Recruit stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.14. Recruit has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

