Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Expands By 92.9%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at about $22,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Retail Value by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.50.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.