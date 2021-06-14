Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreases By 34.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL opened at $8.82 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

