Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 34.6%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

