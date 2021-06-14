Short Interest in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Grows By 81.7%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.12 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.