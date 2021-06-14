Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 39.0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 861,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SONN stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Sonnet BioTherapeutics news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

