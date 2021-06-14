Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Expands By 62.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPXSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $94.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

