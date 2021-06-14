Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Drops By 35.1%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.99 on Monday. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

