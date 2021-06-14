Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Declines By 44.9%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRHBF opened at $0.90 on Monday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

