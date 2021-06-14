Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rises By 69.2%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.08. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

