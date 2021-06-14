Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Expands By 73.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 892,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGG. Maxim Group began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $5.46 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

