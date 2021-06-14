Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Increases By 91.3%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the May 13th total of 300,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

