Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declines By 38.7%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

