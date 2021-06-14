Short Interest in Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Grows By 100.0%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TACYY opened at $5.13 on Monday. Total Access Communication Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

