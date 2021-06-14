Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Declines By 38.7%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

