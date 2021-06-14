Short Interest in Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Declines By 39.1%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VREOF stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Vireo Health International has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

