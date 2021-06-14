Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Drops By 39.7%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $516,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.