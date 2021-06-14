Short Interest in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Rises By 94.0%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 626.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 203,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

