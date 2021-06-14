Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Declines By 35.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.79 on Monday. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.
West African Resources Company Profile
