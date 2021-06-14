Short Interest in Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Decreases By 39.4%

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wolverine Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Wolverine Technologies Company Profile
