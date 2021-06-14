Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Decreases By 41.2%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

