Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Grows By 66.5%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.
Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.