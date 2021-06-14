Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Grows By 66.5%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

