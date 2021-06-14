Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Drops By 38.8%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.