Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 40.4%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,900 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 13th total of 1,782,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZNOG opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

