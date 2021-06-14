Showcase Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Showcase has a market cap of $1.09 million and $233,328.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00185385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.01031467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,088.22 or 0.99850882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.