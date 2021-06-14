ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $94,510.89 and $666.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

