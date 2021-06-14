Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00783895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.53 or 0.07884290 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

