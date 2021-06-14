Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSSAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Monday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.