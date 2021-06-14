Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,641 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

