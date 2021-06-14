Sidoti Increases RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $40.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RadNet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,592 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its position in RadNet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 3,361,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RadNet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.