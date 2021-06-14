Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

