Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMMNY. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.