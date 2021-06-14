Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

