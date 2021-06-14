SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.05 ($1.20), with a volume of 783659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £257.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.85.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

