Signata (SATA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,416.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $8,416.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signata has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00058308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00795984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.52 or 0.07865479 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,570,552 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.