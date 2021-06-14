Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 1,690 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $26.05.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $843.47 million and a P/E ratio of -70.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

