Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $843.47 million and a PE ratio of -70.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

