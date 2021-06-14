Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in May

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
