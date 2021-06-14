Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $96.36

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $99.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 2,925 shares changing hands.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

