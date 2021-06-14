Similarweb Ltd.’s (NYSE:SMWB) Quiet Period Will End on June 21st

Similarweb’s (NYSE:SMWB) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. Similarweb had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SMWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $21.73 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

