Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 6.5% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

