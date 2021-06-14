Simple Software Solutions Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $235,029.74 and $130.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,856,851 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

