Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $118.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $3.5792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Singapore Exchange has an average rating of “Hold”.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.