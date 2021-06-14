Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Up 2.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 1,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.