SingularityNET Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $175.88 million and approximately $807,526.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

