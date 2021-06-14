Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUIC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

