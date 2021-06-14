Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

SIOX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 1,456,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

