Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.74 on Monday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,478,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

